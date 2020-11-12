Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city reported 69 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally in the city to 29,965. This information was given by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet Thursday. Among the fresh cases detected, 16 were reported from quarantine centres while 53 contracted the virus locally.

In a separate tweet BMC said that 74 patients were discharged Wednesday form COVID-19 hospitals here.

All the new patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 755. So far 29,002 patients have recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll stands at 187.

The 61 local contact cases were reported from Acharya Vihar, Badagada, Baramunda, BJB Nagar, Chakeisani, Chandrasekharpur, Damana, Ghatikia, Old Town, Kalinga Nagar, Kanan Vihar, Kapila Prasad, Nandan Vihar, Nayapalli, Surya Nagar, Patia, Pokhariput, Prachi Vihar, Rasulgarh, Shakti Vihar, Saheed Nagar and Satapadi Nagar.

