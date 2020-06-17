Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 73 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 3,047.

2 each from Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda and Kalahandi

1 from Bolangir. The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 3047.

According to state government data as of Wednesday, 4,338 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,277 cases are active, 3,047 have recovered and 11 persons have died. Another three persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that as many as 175 more people, including 21 disaster response personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha in last 24 hours. Of the 175 fresh cases, 145 were reported from different quarantine centres where people returning from other states are housed, while the remaining 30 infections were found during contact tracing.

The state health department has so far tested 2,08,472 samples out of which a total of 2,971 samples were tested Tuesday.