Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Saturday said that 756 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 756 persons, 162 are from Khurdha, 139 from Ganjam, 78 from Cuttack, 58 from Sundargarh, 49 from Gajapati, 33 from Bhadrak, 31 from Keonjhar, 28 from Puri, 22 from Nayagarh, 20 from Rayagada, 19 from Balasore, 18 from Koraput, 16 from Malkangiri, 13 from Nabarangpur, 10 from Kandhamal, 10 from Sambalpur, nine from Jajpur, nine from Kendrapara, eight from Jagatsinghpur, seven from Bargarh, six each from Dhenkanal and Jharsuguda, two each from Bolangir and Kalahandi and one from Angul.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 21,273.

Meanwhile, Odisha registered its highest single-day spike of 1,602 COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 33,479, while the death toll rose to 187 with 10 more fatalities. Of the new cases, 993 people were detected positive from quarantine centres.