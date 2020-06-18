Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 97 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 3,144.

1 each from Dhenkanal & Sundargarh The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 3144.

(2/2) — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 18, 2020

According to state government data as of Thursday, 4,512 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 1,354 cases are active, 3,144 have recovered and 11 persons have died. Another three persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 174 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day. Of the fresh cases, 146 were reported from different quarantine centres where people returning from other parts of the country are lodged. Thirteen frontline workers were also found positive in Ganjam district.

The state health department has so far tested 2,12,224 samples out of which a total of 3,752 samples were tested Wednesday.