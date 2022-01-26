Malkangiri: Chief Engineer of the Rural Development department (Planning) Sanjeeb Kumar Mohanty Tuesday visited Malkangiri and took stock of various developmental projects being executed in the district.

Significantly, he has suggested for construction of a bridge like Gurupriya Setu from Orapadar to Muduliguda. He said that he would put forth a proposal in this regard before the state government.

Besides, he suggested another bridge at Dudhapalli to facilitate communication in the remote areas.

Mohanty took stock of road projects under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) from Hantalguda to Luchhapani, Luchhapani to Rangiringuda, Hantalguda and Gajalmamudi of Swabhiman Anchal under Chitrakonda block.

During the visit, the chief engineer had a word with the local people regarding their problems.

He expressed happiness over functioning of a crusher unit set up by the district administration at Hantalguda.

He added that the state government has been carrying out developmental activities in Swabhiman Anchal. He also visited Bondaghati area.