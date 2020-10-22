Mumbai: A city-based lawyer Thursday filed a criminal complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly posting a ‘malicious’ tweet against the judiciary. The move came after a local court ordered the registration of an FIR against Kangana Ranaut.

The police have already summoned Kangana and her sister for questioning next week. This happened after a case was registered against them on the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s order on another complaint.

In his complaint before the Andheri Magistrate Court, lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh also accused Kangana of sedition. He alleged the actor was causing disharmony between two religious groups through her tweets.

The Bollywood actor had ‘no respect for varied communities of India, law of the land and authorized government bodies’ and even made fun of the judiciary, the complaint said.

Following the Bandra court’s order to the police to register a First Information Report against her, Kangana posted ‘malicious and defamatory’ tweets against the judiciary, terming it as ‘Papu Sena’, the complaint stated. The matter will be heard in the Andheri court November 10.

Last week, the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s court had ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed. He is a casting director and fitness trainer. In his complaint Sayyed had said Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel were creating communal disharmony through their tweets.

On the direction of the court, the Bandra police registered an FIR against Kangana and her sister.