Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Thursday said that a person tested positive for COVID earlier has recovered.

“One more Covid patient from Bhubaneswar has recovered and tested negative for #COVID19. The recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 62”, tweeted the Health and Family Welfare Department.

He was being treated in KIMS COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar.

According to state government data as of Thursday morning, 205 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 142 cases are active, 62 have recovered and two persons have died.

