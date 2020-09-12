Bhubaneswar: With a fast rise in the number of COVID patients in Balasore, the state government has decided to set up another 100-bed COVID hospital in the district, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said Friday.

A team of senior government officers led by Tripathy made a field visit to Balasore district to review the Covid-19 management strategy. Additional Chief Secretary Health & Family Welfare PK Mohapatra, district COVID observer MS Padhi accompanied him.

They visited the COVID hospital and the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Balasore. So far COVID management in the district has been satisfactory. The mortality rate has been kept limited to 0.3 per cent which is lower than many other districts, he said.

Keeping in view the possibility of future needs, the Chief Secretary directed to set up another 100-bed COVID hospital in an isolated place inside the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

The hospital will be set up shortly. This will have ICU and OT facilities for COVID patients. Funds for the infrastructure will be provided from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), he stated.

Further, Tripathy directed the district administration to launch Jana Sampark campaign involving local leaders, community-based organizations, resident welfare associations and health personnel from coming Monday with intensive efforts for identifying the vulnerable people and persons with co-morbidity. He instructed to attach it with 24×7 ambulance services during night hours.