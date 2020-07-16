Meerut: A history-sheeter was killed Thursday in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district. In the shootout a sub-inspector was also injured, officials said Thursday. Deepak Siddhu, was one of the most wanted criminals of Meerut district and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. Deepak Siddhu was gunned down Wednesday night, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar Sahani said.

Following an input about loot in the area, the local police were put on alert. Siddhu and one of his accomplices were intercepted but they opened fire on the police personnel, informed Sahani.

“In the retaliatory fire, Siddhu was injured while his accomplice managed to flee. A sub-inspector also got injured in the cross-firing. They were both taken to a community health centre and then referred to the district hospital, where Siddhu died during treatment,” Sahani told reporters.

The SSP said that Siddhu was a notorious criminal and the police in various districts of western Uttar Pradesh were on the lookout for him. “He had more than one-and-a-half dozen cases, including those of loot, murder and dacoity, registered against him,” the police officer added.

The police said they have recovered two illegal firearms from Siddhu’s possession and further investigation was underway. The sub-inspector injured in the shootout is still under treatment at the district hospital, the police said.