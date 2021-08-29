Kabul: Days after a devastating rocked the capital city’s airport, killing over a 150 people, another huge blast has been heard in Kabul city. Sources told ISIS was suspected behind the attack.

The ISIS is targeting Americans remaining in the city amid evacuations.

The United States also warned of a “specific, credible threat” near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Scores of Afghan civilians were killed in the Kabul bombing Thursday, along with 13 US troops — several of them born around the time US military operations in Afghanistan began 20 years ago.

The Pentagon said Saturday it had killed two “high profile” targets — logistics experts for the jihadist group — and wounded another in a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan in retaliation for the suicide bombing. No civilians were hurt in the attack, Major General Hank Taylor told a news conference in Washington.