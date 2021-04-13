Mumbai: He calls himself the ‘Universal Boss’ and his exploits in the T20 format of cricket is well known and feared by opposition bowlers. Yes, we are talking about none other than Chris Gayle. The West Indian left-hander has created many a record in the shortest version of cricket. Chris Gayle now plays for Punjab Kings and during the course of the game played Monday against Rajasthan Royals, he achieved another milestone.

Gayle, 41, became the first and only batsman to hit 350 sixes in the history of the IPL. Gayle hit Ben Stokes for a six to deep square-leg on the third ball of the eighth over to achieve his latest milestone.

AB de Villiers is in second place of the six-hitting list with 237 hits over the ropes in 157 innings. Former India skipper is in third place with 216 sixes.

Talking about Gayle’s performance in the match, he scored 40 runs in just 28 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. He also was involved in a 67-run partnership for the second wicket with Punjab Kings’ skipper KL Rahul.

The 41-year-old West Indies opener has played 133 IPL matches over 13 seasons and has been the top draw in a cash-rich tournament, scoring over 4,800 runs.

In the 2020 edition of the IPL played in the UAE Gayle scored 288 runs in seven games. He had a strike rate of 137.14.