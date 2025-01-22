Jaipur: With the tragic series of student suicides in Kota showing no signs of abating, another teenager — 18-year-old Parag from Assam — ended his life by hanging from a ceiling.

Parag was in Kota preparing for the JEE, with his exam scheduled for January 27.

He resided in the Mahavir Nagar area under the Jawahar Nagar police station jurisdiction.

His mother is currently in Kota. The reason behind Parag’s extreme step is still unclear.

The body has been sent to the mortuary for further investigation.

In fact, Wednesday morning, a NEET aspirant Afsha Sheikh from Ahmedabad, committed suicide.

She had been availing coaching classes from a Kota institute.

Overall, six students have committed suicide Kota in January this year.

Circle Inspector (CI) Ram Lakshman identified the student as Afsha Sheikh, a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

She came to Kota about six months ago. Afsha was staying at ‘Pratiksha Residency’ – a paying guest (PG) facility.

On Wednesday morning, the PG owner noticed the student hanging from a rope in the room.

Immediately, the police as well as the family members of student were informed.

The postmortem of the body will be conducted after the arrival of the family.

The reason for the suicide has not been revealed by the officials yet.

On January 7, Neeraj (19) from Mahendragarh, Haryana, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room in Jawahar Nagar.

Next day, January 8, one Abhishek (20), a resident of Guna, Madhya Pradesh, who was living in Vigyan Nagar in Kota, ended his life by hanging. He was preparing for JEE Advanced.

January 16, Abhijit Giri (18), another JEE aspirant from Odisha, also died by hanging himself from a fan in Vigyan Nagar.

January 18, one Manan, a JEE aspirant from Indergarh, Bundi district, committed suicide.

He was, in fact, staying with his maternal grandparents for the past three years in Kota.

This alarming trend has raised serious concerns about the mental health pressures faced by students in Kota, a major hub for competitive exam preparation, said a police officer.

IANS