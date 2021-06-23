Sonepur: A weaver of Subarnapur district, who had shot to fame by designing a hand-woven Bandha (tye and dye) saree for Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai and Vidya Balan, has once again left everyone mesmerized with his artistry, this time with a special saree dedicated to ‘Maa’ (mother), a report said.

Rajesh Meher of Patbhadi in Sonepur has utilized the ample time available during the lockdown and made this beautiful creation. Bandha artisan Himanshu Meher and weaver Binod Meher have helped him in this initiative.

Last year, Vidya Balan had worn the Mathematics saree designed by Meher during the promotion of her film ‘Shakuntala Devi’. In his latest innovation to please the handloom lovers, Meher has designed an awe-inspiring saree, titled as Maa Saree.

The saree is available in white and cement colour and is priced at Rs 20,000 per piece. In his new experiment, Meher has intricately woven the thread by hand with ‘Maa’ written on the body and palloo.

The most interesting aspect of the saree is that the word Maa has been crafted on it in 13 different languages of the country. Meher said he adopts innovative ideas to create special design to win the hearts of our saree lovers.

He does not see any business aspect in his creation. The specially designed saree with Maa woven on thread is dedicated to all mothers. People can gift the saree to their mothers, goddess or any woman.

He said his efforts for propagation of art, culture and tradition through clothes will continue in future. Reports said Subarnapur district is famous for its handloom textiles woven by its scores of weavers, a report said.

The weavers here always try to weave something new in their designs and have extraordinary expertise in weaving beautiful artworks on their sarees, crafting Bandha works, colouring and graphic designing.

Most of the stylish saree are embodied with captivating color to give the gracious look to the woman wearing the saree. The most charming part is its thread work in the designs of the border and the palloo.

