Rawalpindi: Lt Gen Faiz Hamid — former intelligence chief and the current commander of Bahawalpur Corps — has decided to take early retirement, the media reported Saturday.

The news of Lt Gen Hamid’s retirement comes a day after family sources said that Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Azhar Abbas had sought early retirement as well.

The two army men were listed among the six army officers nominated by the General Headquarters for the army chief’s post, Geo News reported.

CGS Lt Gen Azhar Abbas decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement, his brother confirmed to Geo News on Friday.

“I confirm that Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has sought earlier retirement to maintain his grace, honour and dignity as a decorated officer of Pakistan Army,” he said.

“Known for his professionalism, farsightedness and leadership, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement — true to his personality,” a trusted family source said.

It may be noted that Lt Gen Hamid was the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan while Imran Khan was prime minister.

IANS