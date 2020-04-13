Bhubaneswar: The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha rose to 55 Monday with another man from the Bomikhal area of this city testing positive according to a tweet by the Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha. The man is a resident of Jaydurga Nagar in the Bomikhal locality which has been declared a ‘containment zone’ as a large number of people from the area had tested positive for coronavirus.

The swab sample of the man who had remained confined indoors since March 22 had been taken a few days back. The test result which came Monday turned out to be positive. The affected person has been admitted to the KIMS COVID-19 hospital here where he is undergoing treatment.

The Health and Family Welfare Department also informed that the man is a neighbour of four persons who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

PNN