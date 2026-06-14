Bhubaneswar: Senior Odisha-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Sudhanshu Sarangi and Padmakar S Ranipse have been empanelled for Director General (DG) and DG-equivalent posts at the Centre, official sources said Saturday.

They were among 33 IPS officers whose empanelment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) at a time when the process to select Odisha’s next Director General of Police (DGP) is underway.

According to an official communication issued June 12, 2026, the empanelment enables the officers to be considered for senior-level assignments at the Centre across various ministries and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Sarangi, a 1990-batch IPS officer, is currently serving as Director General, Fire and Emergency Services; Commandant General, Home Guards; and Director, Civil Defence.

In previous assignments in Odisha, he served as Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, and Chairman of the Odisha Police Housing Corporation. Ranipse, a 1995-batch IPS officer, is currently on Central deputation as Additional Director General (ADG) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).