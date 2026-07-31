Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to host the BRICS India Chairship Education Track Meetings in Bhubaneswar from August 5 to 7, with more than 200 delegates, including Education Ministers and senior officials from BRICS member countries, scheduled to participate.

Ahead of the event, Chief Secretary Anu Garg chaired a high‑level preparatory meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan Friday to review arrangements and ensure its smooth conduct.

The meetings will be held at Hotel Mayfair Lagoon and are expected to bring together eight Education Ministers, around 40 senior officials, representatives of the Government of India and other delegates from BRICS nations. According to the schedule, the 3rd BRICS Education Senior Officials’ Meeting will be held August 5.

Discussions involving Education Ministers and senior officials are scheduled for August 6, while the 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting will take place August 7. Delegates will also visit the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar as part of the official programme.

The BRICS India Chairship is centred on promoting resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainable development through a people‑centric and welfare‑oriented approach.

According to an official statement, the key agenda items include strengthening early childhood care and education, expanding skill development and mutual cooperation under the BRICS Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Cooperation Alliance (TCA), encouraging collaborative research, innovation and start‑ups, promoting mutual recognition of qualifications (MRQs) and enhancing capacity building for academic leadership.

During the review meeting, K.M. Praphullachandra Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, joined virtually and briefed officials on the programme and coordination mechanisms.

Senior officials also reviewed arrangements for the arrival and reception of delegates, protocol, security, transportation, accommodation, liaison officers and coordination with embassies.

Preparations for cultural programmes, local sightseeing, medical facilities, ambulance services and inter‑departmental coordination were also discussed.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg directed all departments to work in close coordination and assured full support from the Odisha Government to ensure the successful hosting of the international event.

IANS