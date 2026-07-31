Jayapur: A Class-X student died after he was allegedly stabbed by two non-students near his school in Koraput district Friday, prompting his family to block a national highway and demand the immediate arrest of the accused.

The victim, Mahesh Bagh of Bariniput village, was attacked near Yojana High School in Bariniput under Jayapur Sadar police station limits. According to police, Mahesh was returning home for lunch during the midday break when he was confronted about 80 metres from the school by two brothers, Avatabh Hial and Rian Hial.

Following an altercation, the two allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen before fleeing the scene. Mahesh was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Following his death, family members staged a road blockade outside the Bariniput police outpost, demanding justice and the arrest of the accused. The protest disrupted traffic on the national highway for more than an hour. School headmaster Parsuram Sethi said the school’s main gate was closed during the lunch break and security personnel were on duty.

He said Mahesh had reportedly left the campus through another route to go home for lunch. Police have registered a case based on the family’s complaint and launched an investigation.

A forensic team examined the crime scene, while Sub-Divisional Police Officer Archita Mittal visited the site to oversee the probe. Police said efforts are under way to trace and arrest the two accused.