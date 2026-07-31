Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking their support to strengthen industrial security and expand rail connectivity in the state, saying both were crucial for accelerating economic growth.

During separate meetings in New Delhi, Majhi discussed issues relating to industrial development, internal security, railway infrastructure and long-term economic planning, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

In his meeting with Shah, the chief minister said Odisha was moving rapidly on a path of development, progress and prosperity, and sought the Centre’s support in strengthening industrial security to sustain the pace of industrialisation.

Majhi also briefed the home minister on the state’s developmental initiatives, law and order situation, internal security and implementation of various welfare schemes, the statement said.

Majhi said Odisha had been recognised as a “Naxal-free state”, creating a conducive environment for socio-economic development.

He said the state government was implementing central and state welfare schemes in erstwhile Left Wing Extremism-affected areas through the ‘Gramodaya Yojana’, asserting that the law and order situation was under control due to proactive policing.

The CM also informed Shah about the Centre’s support for the revival of sugar mills and said the state’s “double-engine government” had earned people’s trust through direct public outreach and speedy grievance redressal.

According to the CMO, Shah appreciated the state’s development and welfare initiatives and assured all possible support from the Centre to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Odisha.

Later, Majhi met Vaishnaw and discussed strengthening railway infrastructure, expediting pending railway projects and improving connectivity across the state.

“Our priority is to enhance regional and industrial connectivity to accelerate economic growth. With the continued support of the Union Government, we are steadily advancing towards a developed and prosperous Odisha,” Majhi said in a post on X after the meeting.

The chief minister also met NITI Aayog member and Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member KV Raju to discuss Odisha’s long-term economic roadmap and district-level GDP estimation.

The discussions also covered policy frameworks for Special Marine Zones and Special Farming Zones aimed at promoting balanced regional development, generating livelihood opportunities and accelerating sustainable economic growth in the state, officials said.