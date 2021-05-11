After the wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier, it was Dananeer Mobeen (the pawri girl) from Pakistan who became an overnight sensation on the internet in February after her five second video went viral.

She received equal love both from India and Pakistan after the video. In the five-second video, all she said was, “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai.” But, her dialogue delivery won everyone’s heart. She became a star sensation overnight and her follower grew to more than 1 million followers on Instagram after the viral video.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/COqBA9dBIRC/?utm_source=ig_embed

Since her fans and followers are just not able to get enough of the Pawri, Dananeer has once again left them gushing over her latest video in which she recited a heartfelt rendition of Mustafa Jaan-e Rehmat.

On Instagram, Dananeer shared a video of herself reciting the soulful song. Indeed, it needs to be said here that the Pakistani influencer has a beautiful voice.

“Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat! Aaj kee khubsurat aur muqaddas raat. A meager attempt at reciting this beautiful piece recited recently by the @atifaslam #lailatulqadar. Please excuse if there’s any mistakes,” she captioned the post.

Fans poured in love for the beautiful as soon as the video went viral. The video has garnered thousands of likes and comments on Instagram.

Worth mentioning, Mustafa Jaan-e Rehmat was originally sung by Islamic scholar Hazrat Imam Ahmed Raza Khan. Earlier, Pakistani singer Atif Aslam had released a beautiful rendition of the soulful song on his YouTube channel to mark the occasion of Ramzan.

Impressed by Atif Aslam’s rendition, Daneer has given her rendition and is being loved by one and all. She is getting love both from India and Pakistan.