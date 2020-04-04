Are you tired of being inside your urban jungle for so long? Or fed up with visiting wildlife reserves, temples and beaches? Then you must be looking for a getaway where you will have a touch of real nature.

Ansupa Lake in Banki is 65 km from Bhubaneswar and 40 km from Cuttack. The lake, spreading over 141 hectares and shaped like a horseshoe, is on the banks of the river Mahanadi and near Saranda Hills.

It is home to nine species of submerged, 12 and 26 species of floating and emergent aquatic plants respectively. It is also home to 33 species of fish, three species of prawns, 10 species of reptiles and 50 species of migrant and resident birds.

Ansupa Lake is also famous for hosting migratory birds. But sometimes one gets to see them during monsoon seasons. There is a hill around it making the lake look more beautiful. It is enclosed by greenery of bamboo and mango trees. To a visitor’s delight, there is boating and fishing facilities available.

This small but extremely picturesque lake holds a prominent position in the tourist map of Odisha.

The state government has taken a giant step to make this lake as one of Odisha’s most popular tourist places. A state highway is now passing by this lake that connects Athgarh and Banki.

Moreover, evening hours spent on the bank of Ansupa Lake will always be a breathtaking and memorable experience for visitors. The beauty of this site is also at its peak during the monsoon season which is preferably a great time to visit.

Adding to its attraction is a spacious park with boating facilities located at the western end of the lake.

The surrounding sights of water lilies, lotuses, migratory birds (during winters), and the impeccable blue background of the lake will leave you mesmerized. There is more to Ansupa than just this!

An ecotourism complex, Ansupa Saranda Ecotourism Complex, lies on the hilltop and has attractions like Heritage Garden, Bamboo Cottage, Watch Tower, and Sunset Point besides other facilities.

If one looks for a quiet and introspective weekend gateway, the unique wetland is just the place. For relaxation, you can climb the watch tower and get a fantastic 360 degree view of the lake and its adjoining plains.

The eco-park is maintained by a self help group (SHG) of the locality. Pedal boat facility is also available near the eco-garden which is managed by the local boatmen.

The premises even house three independent bamboo cottages offering accommodation to tourists who wish to have a short stay in the natural settings. Rooms are built in a distinctive style with bamboo that makes for a different escapade.

There are also arrangements for food for tourists who would stay in the cottages. Both veg and non-veg food with a traditional touch are served to tourists at these temporary cottages.

Exciting provisions of camp fire will elevate the enjoyment quotient of tourists.

If one is lucky enough then one may have a chance to see wild animals like wolves, foxes. People even say they have seen cheetahs and leopards here. But as the time passes the wildlife may be a thing of the past. The bamboo cottages can be booked online at Odisha Eco Tourism. The government charges an amount of around Rs 2,000 per room per night. The bamboo cottages are supper comfortable and equipped with double beds but they are non-AC. Apart from the natural beauty, the place also holds an important place for the people who want to explore the history of Odisha.

Remnants of an old fort constructed by the Keshari dynasty dating back to 10th century AD can be found on the top of Saranda hill. Legend has it that the doors of the fort were so heavy that the clinging sound which emanated during its closure could be heard in adjoining villages. The entrance of the door, an ammunition storage cell and an old well are the only vestiges of the erstwhile structure providing testimony to a small yet flourishing kingdom.

Getting there: Located 65 km from the temple city of Bhubaneswar and 40 km from the silver city Cuttack

Best time to visit: Between November and February

Transport: Local cabs are readily available from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Auto-rickshaws also ply from Cuttack railway station.

Suggested accommodation: 1) OTDC Panthashala (Odisha Tourism Development Corporatiom), 2) Bamboo Cottages at Saranda Hill

Sanjana Priyadarshini, OP