Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: Odisha government Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 1.8 crore for the celebration of the annual Sital Sasthi festival in Sambalpur district, officials said.

On the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department will extend financial support for the festival, which marks the ceremonial wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, they said.

An official release said a total of 21 festival committees in the district will receive financial assistance amounting to Rs 1.8 crore this year.

Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said Sital Sasthi is a vibrant celebration of the state’s rich traditions, cultural heritage and spiritual ethos.

He said the state government remains committed to preserving and promoting such cultural traditions, adding that the financial support will help the festival be observed with greater grandeur and enthusiasm while strengthening Odisha’s cultural identity at the national and global levels.