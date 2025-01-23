Nuapada/Bhawanipatna: Odisha’s Director General of Police (DGP), YB Khurania, visited Nuapada and Kalahandi districts Wednesday to review Maoist activities along with the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Chhattisgarh and Nuapada. DGP Khurania further noted that the anti-Maoist efforts in Nuapada and Kalahandi districts have reached a decisive phase, reflecting the state police’s commitment to combating insurgency effectively. He disclosed that, over the past two days, several Maoists have been killed during an exchange of fire between security personnel and Maoists in the in Kularighat reserve forest, under the Mainpur police limits in Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh bordering Nuapada district.

Currently, 14 bodies have been recovered, with expectations of finding more. Two security personnel, Neeraj Kumar from Chhattisgarh and Dharmendra Bhoi from Odisha, sustained injuries in the operation, according to DGP Khurania at a press briefing held at the district police headquarters in Nuapada. During his visit to Kalahandi district on the same day, DGP Khurania assessed the progress of anti-Maoist operations. He first visited the CRPF camp in Bhawanipatna sub-division, where he interacted with the personnel.

Later, at a press conference held at the district police headquarters in Bhawanipatna, he commended the role of Odisha Police in the Maoist operation conducted near the Chhattisgarh-Nuapada border at Gariaband.