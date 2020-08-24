Phulbani: Anti-Maoist posters surfaced in various parts of Raipanga village under the Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district, Monday. The posters were released by the Indian National People’s Peace Force (INPPF).

The placards and posters were found pasted on the walls of the local government high school and the local Jagannath temple.

In the posters, the INPPF members opposed the shutdown called by the Communist Party of India (CPI) Maoist KKBN division.

The poster read: “We condemn the violence in Kanchalaghu which was sparked by protests against the killing of some Maoists. The things did not belong to you, which you burned. How far it is right that setting fire on the machineries used for developmental work? You have to answer that you are the obstacles for the development of tribals.”

“At the instigation of neighboring countries, some are doing it and which is creating obstacles for the development of tribals,” added the poster.

The residents of the area have welcomed the move against the ultras.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

PNN