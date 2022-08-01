Los Angeles: Actor Antonio Banderas has shared that one of his co-stars “mooed at him like a cow” after “every take.”

The ‘Puss in Boots’ star said he’s witnessed some “very silly” antics on movie sets over the years, including an unnamed star making animal noises at him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I have seen things that are very silly. There is an actor – of course, I’m not going to tell you who – everytime we did a take, he mooed like a cow,” 61-year-old star shared as quoted by the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidentialcolumn, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Actress Salma Hayek previously praised Banderas as an “absolute gentleman” after he helped her when she broke down in tears on the set of 1995 film ‘Desperados’.

The 55-year-old actress had her big break as Carolina in the action movie, and admitted she started to “sob” when it came to shooting an intimate sex scene with the ‘Zorro’ star, who starred in the film as El Mariachi.

Hayek confessed she was “scared” he would brush off the importance of the scenes, but was surprised to discover he was “so nice” about the situation.

She recalled, “So, when we were going to start shooting, I started to sob [and said] ‘I don’t know that I can do it. I’m afraid’.”

“One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio – he was an absolute gentleman and so nice, and we’re still super close friends – but he was very free. It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying, and he was like, ‘Oh my God. You’re making me feel terrible’. And I was so embarrassed that I was crying.”

IANS