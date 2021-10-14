Mumbai: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha Thursday announced his next feature film, a social drama titled Bheed with Rajkummar Rao as the lead.

The 56-year-old filmmaker, known for hard-hitting dramas including Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad, said he always wanted to collaborate with Rao and found the perfect project in Bheed.

“Bheed is one of those titles that the whole team jumps at the moment you propose it. To me, casting was crucial. Raj is a very intriguing actor.

“He is one of the very few actors who can be so successfully transparent in a story. There always was a keen desire to work with him and I am looking forward to it,” Sinha said in a statement.

The 56-year-old director said he is also thrilled to reunite with Bhushan Kumar, who had backed his 2020 movie Thappad.

“I am honoured to have a solid collaborator like Bhushan on my side who is such a strong pillar and a sturdy sounding board,” he added.

Rao said Sinha is a filmmaker with a “distinct voice” and he is honoured to be part of his new film.

“I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It’s a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice.

“Also, reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of ‘Ludo’ last year,” the 37-year-old actor said.

As an actor, Rao said, he has always gravitated towards stories that trigger conversation.

“Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone. I can’t wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe,” he added.

Kumar said he has a long-standing relationship with Sinha since 2001’s Tum Bin and he feels proud to work with the filmmaker once again.

“Every outing together is even more exciting than the last one. Thappad is a film I am incredibly proud of and I can’t wait for Bheed to kick off. It’s another of Anubhav’s deeply stirring stories and I am so proud to join hands with him yet again on this one.

“Raj is a wonderful actor and I can’t think of anyone better to pull off a film like this,” he added.

Bheed is likely to go on floors in November and will be shot across Lucknow.

The film will be jointly produced by Kumar’s T-Series and Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

Besides this film, Sinha’s upcoming directorial venture Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is currently in post-production.

Rao is currently awaiting the release of comedy-drama Hum Do Hamare Do, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.

The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar October 29.