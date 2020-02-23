Jharsuguda: The family members of ex-Brajarajnagar MLA Anup Sai Saturday evening staged a dharna before Jharsuguda collector’s office demanding protection against Chhattisgarh police action after Sai was arrested in connection with the 2016 double murder case of Kalpana Das and Babli.

Anup’s wife Susama, son Subham, elder brother Pramod along with other members of the family were on dharna the entire night Saturday. They accused Chhattisgarh police of threatening to arrest them. That said, no one from the district administration held any sort of discussion with the family.

According to Sai’s family members, Anup was implicated in a false case owing to political reasons. He was arrested without any evidence and the police harassed Anup mentally forcing him to confess to the murder. Besides, they alleged that the cops never sent any notice to their place.

“We would have known, had they sent any notice. Can Chhattisgarh police provide evidence of sending these notices? This is a political conspiracy to frame Anup and end his political career,” said his brother.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh SP alleged that Sai is not cooperating in the investigation and is only reiterating his old comments during interrogation.

PNN