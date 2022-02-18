Hyderabad: On the occasion of Actress Anupama Parameswaran’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming movie launched a special poster unveiling the title as well.

Titled Butterfly, Anupama’s next is an interesting thriller, which will have the actress featuring a never-before look.

The first look poster of Butterfly unleashes Anupama’s colorful yet tormented look from the movie.

Justifying the title, Anupama’s poster looks interesting, as she stands with her hands folded, there is a pair of colorful wings painted on the wall behind her.

Written and directed by Ghanta Satish Babu, the movie is bankrolled by Gen Next Movies. Arviz and Gideon Katta are in charge of the music of this film. The shooting of the movie is currently underway.