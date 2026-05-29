New Delhi: Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the news with a series of pictures in a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles Friday. It featured the duo posing for the pictures as Ranjan flaunted her baby bump.

“I’ve waited a hundred years. But I’d wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, What the privilege of being yours would do,” read the caption.

Several celebrities went on to leave comments as they congratulated the actors.

“Yay! Congratulations,” said Ananya Panday. “Congratulations,” Rakul Preet Singh added.

“Congratulations guysss,” wrote Sonakshi Sinha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

Ranjan is known for featuring in films such as Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. She also appeared in the ZEE5 series Fittrat.

Seal made his acting debut with Ek Chhotisi Love Story and has featured in films such as Tum Bin II and Student of the Year 2, among others.

Ranjan and Seal tied the knot in November 2021 in Mumbai.