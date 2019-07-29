Mumbai: Anushka Sharma might be away from the silver screen but the diva is surely entertaining her fans on social media. The ‘Sanju’ actress was recently in Brussels for some professional commitment and now we get to see a glimpse of it.

Filmfare share pictures of Anushka’s photo shoot where the actress can be seen donning a black dress with smokey eye makeup with open tresses. While in the second look she can be seen sporting a mesmerising backless shimmery green dress with detailed makeup.

Well, that wasn’t all as in the third look, the 31-year-old diva can be seen wearing a starry dress which she teamed up with white sneakers making it a more comfortable look.

Have a look at the pictures: