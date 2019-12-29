Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are currently in Switzerland to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year. The two have shared pictures from their Swiss vacation.

Sharing two pictures, Virat captioned them with happy-face and Christmas emojis. In the pictures, the star couple poses together with the snowy mountains behind them. Both are wearing stylish sportswear –Anushka is in an orange tracksuit, snow boots and dark glasses, while Virat is in a dark green tracksuit and similarly dressed in snow shoes and dark glasses.

Anushka also shared two pictures of a pre-dawn sky with predominantly blue hues. Lights in homes are still on and the white of fallen snow is the only other colour in the picture. In another photo, birds fly in anticipation of the first rays of sunshine. Sharing one of these pictures, Anushka wrote: “Days like these.”

Earlier, actress Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted in Switzerland.

Anushka and Virat often take off on short holidays whenever their packed schedules allow them a breather. Anushka has been relatively free of late as she reportedly hasn’t signed any film post Zero, which released last December. The couple was in Bhutan a couple of months back and charmed their fans with their pictures.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 11 and posted love-filled messages. Sharing a picture from her wedding in 2017, Anushka had written: “To love another person is to see the face of God” – Victor Hugo The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling , it’s much more than that . It’s a guide , a propeller, a path to the absolute truth . And I am blessed , truly , wholly blessed, to have found it.”