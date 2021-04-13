Bhubaneswar: To cover more number of ST & SC students, the state Cabinet Monday decided to continue ANWESHA scheme for a period of another five years.

The scheme was launched during 2015-16 with an objective to provide quality education to ST and SC students in partnership with urban educational institutions.

Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra said that under this scheme, the ST and SC students are admitted into standard one in different government, private and aided English medium schools of repute located in urban areas till completion of Class XII.

At present, the programme is being implemented in 177 schools, spread over 17 districts and 21,682 students are being benefited. “The government has decided to continue the scheme for further five years with financial implications of Rs 569.90 crore,” Mahapatra added.

In the next five years, up to 25,000 students will be covered under the scheme and all the students will be kept in ANWESHA hostels managed by the SC & ST Development department.

The Cabinet has also approved the proposal to amend the Odisha Minerals (Prevention of Theft, Smuggling and Illegal Mining and Regulation of Possession, Storage, Trading and Transportation) Rules, 2007. The amended rule has been called as OMPTS (Amendment) Rule, 2021. The panel also approved annual report of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the year 2016-17.

Besides, service rules for government employees including Odisha Judicial Service, lab technician, welfare extension officers and district welfare officers have been amended by the Cabinet.

