Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requested Monday the Government of India to confer the nation’s highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’ upon legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The singer passed away September 25.

“This will be the highest recognition to his (SPB’s) remarkable work. His renditions lasted for five decades and will stay in our memory forever,” Jagan said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our state of Andhra Pradesh is fortunate being the birthplace (SPS Nellore district) of the great music maestro SP Balasubrahmanyam. His untimely departure not only caused much distress to fans and celebrities in India, but has also affected the international music fraternity,” the Chief Minister said.

Jagan noted that the ‘unending saga of his staggering achievements go beyond music’. With his unparalleled talent, SPB lifted compositions to sublime levels, stated Jagan.

Besides six National Awards, SPB won 25 Nandi Awards from the Andhra Pradesh government and numerous others from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He received the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011 from the Government of India. SPB was also conferred the ‘Silver Peacock Medal’ in 2016 as the ‘Indian Film Personality of the Year’, the Chief Minister recalled.

“Music stalwarts like Lata Mangeshkar, Bhupen Hazarika, MS Subbulakshmi, Ustad Bismillah Khan and Pandit Bhimsen Joshi were conferred the Bharat Ratna. As a tribute to the legendary singer for his outstanding contribution in the field of music and art, I request you to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ upon Balasubrahmanyam,” the Chief Minister added.