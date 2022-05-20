Pottangi: Andhra Pradesh has again tried to hold its sway in Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block of Koraput Thursday, when its officials halted the work of an ongoing drinking water project at Neredibalsa. Andhra officials have filed a complaint against contractor Rajkumar Patra and four labourers at Salur rural police station.

Reports said the rural water supply and sanitation (RWSS) department of Odisha government had started laying underground pipes to supply safe drinking water to every household of Neredibalsa village 10 days ago. On being informed, a group of officials from Andhra Pradesh – Salur tehsildar, an RI and some other officials – rushed to the spot and forced the contractor to stop the work.

They wanted to know from the labourers on whose instruction this project work was going on in the village. They called the contractor Rajkumar to Salur rural police station and asked him about the project. Rajkumar said that the AP officials have filed an FIR against him and four staffers – Venkateswar Rao, Ramana, Srinu and Prasanna. A case has been registered against them. Rajkumar said that the matter has been intimated to a junior engineer of the RWSS.

He also added that RWSS officials are yet to talk to him regarding the matter. Junior engineer Basudev Das said the matter has been intimated to the BDO. The work will be resumed once the top officials issue necessary directives, he added. Zilla parishad member Tikai Gemel said they would hold discussions with the district Collector about resumption of the project work.