Pottangi: The trespass of Andhra Pradesh officials into the bordering villages in Odisha continues even after a new government led by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) assumed office in that state recently by replacing the YSRCP government. Recently, the matter came to the fore after Andhra officials were seen sneaking into Phagunsineri village in Kotia panchayat of Koraput district and celebrating Gandhi Jayanti. They also conducted a gram sabha in the village over the Centre-sponsored rural job scheme, MGNREGS.

Authorities of Salur block in Parbatipuram Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh have accorded gram panchayat status to Phagunsineri village and are holding various programme of their government. They, along with the panchayat extension officer (PEO), reached Phagunsineri village and celebrated Gandhi Jayanti in the presence of their self-declared sarpanch Kuneti Kusu Amma and the villagers Wednesday. They also conducted a gram sabha on the implementation of MGNREGS in the presence of the villagers. Later, they sought the opinion of the villagers on the implementation of various government schemes in the gram sabha to prepare a report for submission to the Salur BDO. The Salur BDO, in turn, will inform the Collector of Parbatipuram Manyam district and implement the Andhra government schemes in the area following approval. Meanwhile, when contacted, Pottangi BDO Sukant Kumar Pattnaik said a probe will be conducted into the trespassing by Andhra officials in Phagunsineri village of Kotia panchayats. “A report will be submitted to the district administration for action,” Pattanaik added.