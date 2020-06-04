Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (BJP) along with several other cadres Thursday coughed up fines for violating various Covid-19 guidelines during a party congregation here Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bhubaneswar, Anup Sahoo, later through the official twitter handle informed about the levying of fines against the saffron party workers. DCP Sahoo also urged all the denizens to strictly follow the social distancing guidelines.

“It has come to our notice that #SocialDistanacing & requirement of wearing masks was not followed in a political congregation at Bhubaneswar. Fines were collected from 21 identified participants as per law. We request all to follow the social distancing norms scrupulously,” twitted the DCP.

Earlier, two persons, Yogesh Chandra Jena and Mallik Shamim Akhtar of the Jayadurga Nagar in Bomikhal area had lodged a complaint in this regard accusing the former bureaucrat and saffron party leader of repeatedly violating the guidelines various times in the past few days.

The complainants claimed that Sarangi violated social distancing norms during her birthday celebrations at her residence a few days back. The photos of the celebrations were later shared by the workers through their social media accounts.

Similarly, the workers along with Sarangi had not worn masks and also took selfies without adhering to social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, Sarangi informed about paying the fine through her personal twitter account.

“Under very special circumstances, I went to the residence of Sri Jagannath Pradhan, BJP leader, yesterday. I fully appreciate & respect people’s concern regarding adherence to COVID19 norms. It is a good sign. Acknowledging my duty, I have volunteered to pay the fine due,” twitted Sarangi.