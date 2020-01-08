Kolkata: Actor Deepika Padukone, who visited Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with students, Wednesday came in for praise from noted filmmaker Aparna Sen for her “act of courage”.

The Hindi film star Tuesday evening attended a public meeting, called by JNU Teacher’s Association and JNUSU in response to Sunday’s attack on students and teachers by a masked mob armed with sticks and rods.

“There comes a tipping point in everyone’s life. I guess the violence in JNU was Deepika’s. Salutations Deepika. The country will remember this act of courage,” Sen said in a tweet. The National Award-winning director had joined a host of eminent personalities Monday in condemning the violence at JNU.

Bengali actor Swastika Mukherjee also lauded Padukone on Twitter. “SHE took a stand. SHE stood by the youth seeking justice. It is the only thing that matters???? #DeepikaPadukone,” Mukherjee said.

Padukone, 34, had Monday told a news channel she feels proud that people have come out and raised their voice without fear, in reference to the protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the National Register of Citizens and the violence in JNU.PTI