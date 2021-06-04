Mumbai: Actor Aparshakti Khuranna Friday announced that his wife Aakriti Ahuja is pregnant with their first child.

The 33-year-old actor shared the news in a funny Instagram post.

“As we couldn’t expand the work during the lockdown, we decided to expand our family #PreggerAlert,” Khuranna wrote alongside a monochrome photograph of him and his wife.

Ahuja too announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page.

“Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation #PreggerAlert,” she wrote.

The couple tied the knot in September 2014.

On the work front, Khuranna, whose last big-screen outing was Street Dancer, is gearing up for the release of comedy movie Helmet, opposite Pranutan Bahl.

The quirky comedy, directed by Satram Ramani, marks Khuranna’s first outing as a solo lead after supporting appearances in films like Stree, Dangal, Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.