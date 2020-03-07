Agra: An eminent astrologer and a well known environmentalist in Agra believe that gods must be appeased to end the spread of coronavirus.

Environmentalists and social activists Friday evening even organised a mass ‘havan’ at the Yamuna ghat here to seek divine intervention to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Eminent astrologer Pramod Gautam, chairman of Vedic Sutram, who conducted the ritualistic havan, said: “The coronavirus is causing trouble due to the dominance of Rahu on Guru (Vrahaspati), resulting in negative energy.”

“Yamuna, sister of Yamraj, god of death, was being appeased through special puja. This will neutralise the ill effects of corona virus,” Pandit Jugal Kishor of the River Connect Campaign said.

“The mantras will finish off the virus and positive energy would be released to ensure health safety of all,” Devashish Bhattacharya of the River Connect Campaign said.

IANS