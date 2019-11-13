San Francisco: Apple is likely to release its 16-inch MacBook Pro Wednesday and its sales could kick off as early as this week, the media has reported.

The new MacBook Pro is expected to cost “about the same” as the 15-inch model, which starts at $2,399.

Despite several revisions and tweaks, the butterfly keyboard has tarnished the reputation of Apple’s notebook line up due to stuck keys, repeated keystrokes, and other problems, reported Tuesday.

Apart from its larger display, the 16-inch MacBook Pro will debut with a ‘revamped’ keyboard that is ‘designed to be more reliable’ than the butterfly- styled keyboards featured on MacBooks since 2016.

However, the insiders claim the new MacBook Pro would cost roughly the same as the outgoing model, and would be available this week. You might not have to worry about Apple using this as an opportunity for a price hike, according to a report said.