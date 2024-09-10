Cupertino (California): Tech giant Apple Monday introduced its much-anticipated iPhone 16 series with Apple Intelligence, larger display sizes, camera control, innovative pro-camera features and a big leap in battery life.

Powered by the A18 Pro chip, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature a new 48MP Fusion camera with a faster quad-pixel sensor that enables 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision, the company said in a statement.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium and desert titanium colours, in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 119,900 and iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 144,900.

Customers in India will be able to pre-order iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max beginning this Friday (September 13), with availability beginning September 20.

“Customers who are looking for the best possible iPhone will be able to take advantage of this huge step forward, whether they’re applying edits to a photo without lifting a finger, rewriting meeting notes for a more professional tone, or using the advanced camera system to capture their next masterpiece in 4K120 fps in Dolby Vision,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 and iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89.900. Pre-orders will begin on September 13, with availability beginning September 20, said the company.

The tech giant unveiled Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a refined design and new capabilities. It also features new sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, water depth and temperature sensing and new health and fitness insights and intelligence in watchOS 11.

Apple Watch Series 10 is available in both aluminium and titanium, in an array of stunning colors and finishes. Jet black is a new polished aluminium finish that is distinctively reflective and sleek, while new titanium cases — available in natural, gold, and slate — have a spectacular jewellery-like shine.

Users in India can now pre-order Apple Watch Series 10, with availability in stores beginning September 20. Apple Watch Series 10 starts at Rs 46,900 and Watch SE is available starting at Rs 24,900.

Apple Watch Series 10 is nearly 10 per cent thinner than Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Series 9.

The company also introduced Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a new black titanium finish and enhanced with features in watchOS 11 that make the most rugged and capable Apple Watch even better.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features the most accurate GPS in a sports watch, the brightest display of any Apple product, and up to 36 hours of battery life with regular use or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Customers can also pre-order AirPods 4 for Rs 12,900, with availability beginning September 20. They can also pre-order AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for Rs 17,900. AirPods Pro 2 are available for Rs 24,900, said the company. They can also pre-order AirPods Max with USB-C charging for Rs 59,900, with availability beginning September 20.