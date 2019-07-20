Puri: The approach roads of Khurukhuri bridge over Bhargabi river in Puri Sadar block here have caved in within seven months of the inauguration of the bridge.

Locals claim that the approach roads of the bridge would be washed away completely by rains if immediate steps are not taken to repair them.

The state government had decided to construct the Khurukhuri bridge over Bhargabi river at Gadadharpur village of Balipada panchayat to connect Puri Sadar block and Satyabadi block with road communication.

The bridge was supposed to benefit at least 30,000 villagers of the two blocks. The foundation stone for the project was laid October 7, 2011.

The bridge was supposed to be built with an expenditure of Rs 5.74 crore in a time period of 22 months.

However, the project cost escalated to Rs 7.51 crore due to delay in the construction work.

According to locals, construction work for the bridge was completed in 2017. However, the authorities concerned took one more year to lay the approach roads on both sides of the bridge.

The bridge was finally dedicated to people January 11, this year. Puri MP Pinaki Mishra, Satyabadi MLA Umakanta Samantaray and then Puri MLA Maheswar Mohanty were present at the inaugural ceremony.

“The authorities concerned had laid the approach roads of the bridge hurriedly. They were eager to inaugurate the bridge prior to the 2019 General and Assembly polls in the state. Owing to substandard work, the approach roads have caved in at several places,” said Suresh Khuntia of Balipada panchayat.

Khuntia claims that the approach roads will be washed away by heavy rains during this monsoon season.

When contacted, Rural Development department executive engineer said they are not aware of the issue. “We will look into the issue at the earliest,” he said.