Bhubaneswar: As part of the 5T initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday launched customer integrated management services (CIMS) and stockyard management system (SMS) applications of the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

Rolling out the two applications, Naveen said the OMC has demonstrated its customer-focus vision and integrity of the stockyard management. These two applications will transform online sale process and dispatch management with transparency and efficiency taking root in the system under the 5T framework, he said.

Describing the state-owned PSU as a flagship public sector company and one of the oldest public sector companies with a history of over six decades, Patnaik said it has significantly contributed to the development of the state.

He also lauded the role of OMC during the Covid pandemic and its support to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and various welfare measures.

Stating that mining is a sensitive sector with large socio-economic and environmental implications, he praised the commitment of the entity for its social responsibility with support for schemes like Aaahar, Adarsh Vidyalayas, and sports, among others.

OMC has been consistently putting up good performances in terms of ore production and sales revenues over last few years. It is expected that OMC is on its path to cross 20 million tonnes per annum of iron ore production by next year.

Steel and mines minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik said the PSU is committed to realising the Chief Minister’s vision to make it one of the most efficient and responsible corporate organisations.

OMC managing director Vineel Krishna put out the details of the new initiatives of OMC while secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian moderated the programme.

With the launch of CIMS, OMC customers will now get access to a separate dashboard for registration, evaluating order and stocks, get weekly dispatch report, order status, region-wise sales, grievance status and mineral wise dispatch history.

The system is integrated with the i3MS of the state government, the e-auction platform of MSTC, SAP of OMC to ensure a seamless integration for end-to-end customer service.