New Delhi: Compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam remains in a pleasant mind space despite knowing that the game is yet to make its debut at the Summer Olympics. Although she rues the hard truth, the triple gold medallist from the Archery World Cup Stage 1 Shanghai is happy to have bagged every medal the discipline of compound archery has to offer.

“I’m happy to win three gold medals. Not only for me but for the entire compound team who bagged four gold and one silver. We are extremely happy as a team,” said the 27-year-old Andhra girl, who has been breaking records ever since she started competing at the global arena from 2011.

Jyothi, an Arjuna Awardee continues to get assistance from the ‘Khelo India’ scholarship scheme and currently trains in SAI Sonepat. She said that efforts should be included in the Olympics.

“We all feel compound archery should be in Olympics because we have a big chance. We waited with bated breath last year when it was being discussed whether to get it included at the 2028 Olympics. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen,” Jyoti stated.

“For me personally, at the back of my head I know that the Olympics is the biggest thing in the world of sports and winning a medal there will add further glory to my career. But I would say that I’m content to have won medals in all international competitions possible in compound archery,” Jyothi stated.

Jyothi meanwhile hopes that the recurve team finally get the job done in Paris 2024 Olympics. “I’m really hoping the recurve archers get the medal this time at the Olympics. So far, we have got only one quota (bagged by Dhiraj Bommadevara in men’s recurve event), but there are more qualifiers coming up for Paris 2024,” Jyothi stated.

Agencies