Shanghai: India secured one of their biggest wins in archery as men’s recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav stunned reigning Olympic champions South Korea to win the gold medal at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 here on Sunday.

In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, Indians showed ice-cool composure to get the better of the mighty Koreans without dropping a set.

India won 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53), taking their gold medal count to five in the season-opening global showpiece.

Indian compound archers had swept the team events winning men’s, women’s and mixed team gold medals on Saturday.

Reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam later on Saturday clinched a fourth gold in women’s compound individual section, while Priyansh settled for a maiden World Cup silver in the men’s individual compound section.

India, now, have five gold and one silver so far in the competition.

Former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari is also eyeing a gold and will play her women’s recurve individual semifinal taking on her Korean rival in the afternoon session.

India are also fighting for a bronze in the recurve mixed team event.

PTI