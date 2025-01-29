Mumbai: The handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava is set to hit the big screen. Amid this buzz, reports have been saying that Vicky Kaushal and his wife Katrina Kaif have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation about their marriage. Many have even suggested that the couple is heading for divorce.

But, it seems like these reports are just baseless and untrue. The rumours are being spread to gain publicity. Kat and Vicky are very much in love and still going strong in their married life. The lovebirds still follow each other on social media and post adorable videos and pictures of each other.

Fans have slammed the fake rumours and brutally trolled the social media user for spreading negativity. “Brother, why are you spreading negativity there is a lot of content in the market,” shared a user. Another user shared, “Fake h both following each other I just checked now.” “Brother, how many r*sc*ls are you, you have time to spread fake things,” shared another user.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava’s trailer faced a backlash for the controversial ‘Lezim dance’ scene. The ruling and opposition members, historians, and various organisations raised strong objections. Later, the film director Laxman Utekar met the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and announced that the dance scene would be removed from the film.

With Chhaava, Vicky is all set to prove his mettle as a versatile actor in the Hindi film industry. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

PNN & Agencies