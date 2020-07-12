Berhampur: Those who are suffering from diabetes are more susceptible to coronavirus than others.

Informing about how vulnerable these patients are, Dr P Ravi Kumar of Endocrinology department of MKCG Medical College and Hospital here says the diabetics are getting infected by the virus more easily because they have a weak immune system.

If diabetes patients are suffering from high blood pressure, heart and kidney related diseases then they have to be extra careful, he said.

When asked who amongst the diabetes patients are more vulnerable, he said if a diabetes patient is above 60 years old or an alcoholic or a smoker then they have the risk of getting infected more easily than others.

If a diabetic gets infected by coronavirus, sugar level in their blood increases and then there is the fear of the patient slipping into coma.

When asked about the precautions the diabetes patients need to take to keep the virus at bay, he pointed out that they should always maintain social distancing whenever they go outside and try to keep sugar level and blood pressure under control. They should never take or alter medicine without consulting doctors. They should not forget to keep insulin or other medicines at their reach.

“Every day, half an hour of exercise or yoga is a must. They should always try to keep them abstain from alcohol and smoking. A nutritious diet and 6 to 7 hours of sleep a day are essential to give them a healthy life. These are the few tips if followed then diabetes patients can protect themselves from being infected by the virus,” he added.

PNN