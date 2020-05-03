New Delhi: The ongoing lockdown is an anxious time for all of us, particularly those who have health concerns. When it comes to diseases, cancer is probably India’s biggest fear.

“According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the incidence of breast cancer is 25.8 per 100,000 women and is expected to rise to 35 per 100,000 women in 2026. The breast cancer cases usually begin to rise in the early thirties and reaches its peak by 50-64 years of age,” says Fujifilm, a pioneer in diagnostic imaging and information systems for healthcare facilities.

It’s understandable that women might be worried about leaving their homes for diagnosis during the pandemic but they can self-examine their breasts at regular intervals staying at home.

As self-examination is an important screening tool for women, it even keep the chances of getting them affected by breast cancer minimal. All women should regularly perform breast self-exams as part of their overall breast cancer screening strategy.

Here are five ways to examine and take care of yourself.

Step 1: Look at your breasts in the mirror with your shoulders straight and your arms on your hips.

Step 2: Raise your arms and look for skin changes such as skin dimpling, skin ulceration or elevation.

Step 3: One should look for nipple flattening or inversion. Do not try to express nipple discharge. But please see the doctor if you notice spontaneous, unilateral, bloody or watery nipple discharge.

Step 4: Use a firm, smooth touch with the first few finger tips of your hand, keeping the fingers flat and together. Use a circular motion to feel the breast.

Step 5: Feel your breasts while standing or sitting. The easiest way to feel your breasts is when skin is wet and slippery.

By integrating these steps into their daily lives, not only will women reduce the risk of breast cancer but will look into their overall health. It is time to invest in your well-being and health by setting short-term self-preservation targets. With a positive mindset and an unwavering will, the battle against cancer is easily winnable.

IANS