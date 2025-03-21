Many of us follow daily habits that seem harmless, but they might be silently damaging our health. Studies have shown that a poor lifestyle can lead to serious conditions like heart disease obesity and even a shorter lifespan.

Here are seven common habits that could be putting you at risk—and how to fix them before it’s too late.

Sitting too long

According to the Mayo Clinic, excessive sitting slows metabolism, increases belly fat, and raises the risk of diabetes and heart disease. A study in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that people who sit for more than 8 hours a day are 40% more likely to die early, even if they exercise.

Making small adjustments like standing up every 30 minutes, taking short walks, or using a standing desk may help reduce the health risks associated with prolonged sitting.

Sleeping less than six hours

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that chronic sleep deprivation weakens the immune system, increases stress and raises the risk of heart disease and stroke. Studies also link poor sleep to weight gain and memory loss.

Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, limiting screen time before bed, and ensuring 7-9 hours of sleep per night might help improve overall health and cognitive function.

Skipping breakfast

The American Heart Association states that skipping breakfast increases cholesterol levels, slows metabolism, and raises the risk of heart disease. Studies show that those who skip breakfast tend to overeat later, leading to weight gain.

Eating a high-protein, fibre-rich breakfast could help maintain steady energy levels and prevent overeating later in the day.

Not drinking enough water

According to Harvard Medical School, dehydration can cause fatigue, headaches, kidney strain, and difficulty concentrating. Long-term dehydration is also linked to kidney stones and urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Drinking at least 2-3 litres of water daily, depending on activity level, may help support overall hydration and kidney function.

Holding in your pee

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) warns that ignoring the urge to urinate increases the risk of UTIs and weakens bladder muscles.

Using the restroom when needed and staying hydrated might help maintain a healthy urinary system.

Too much screen time

The American Optometric Association states that excessive screen time causes eye strain, disrupts sleep, and increases stress. Blue light exposure also interferes with melatonin production, making it harder to sleep.

Following the 20-20-20 rule—taking a break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds—may help reduce eye strain and improve sleep quality.

Eating too many processed foods

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that ultra-processed foods increase the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. A study published in BMJ found that highly processed diets are linked to a higher risk of early death.

Reducing processed food intake and choosing whole foods like fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins might help lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Final warning: It’s not too late to change

If these habits sound familiar, it’s time to take control of your health. Making small changes today could help prevent serious health issues in the future. Share this with friends and family—help them break these dangerous habits before it’s too late!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a doctor or healthcare professional for medical concerns.

PNN