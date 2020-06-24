Mumbai: A five-year-old tweet by author Chetan Bhagat has suddenly gone viral on Twitter where he announces Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead actor of the movie based on his book Half Girlfriend.

Netizens are now sharing Bhagat’s tweet and blaming nepotism for Arjun Kapoor eventually replacing Sushant Singh Rajput as the film’s lead actor. In turn, Arjun Kapoor kept trending on Twitter throughout Wednesday.

“So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16,” reads Chetan Bhagat’s now viral tweet, originally posted on November 7, 2015.

So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16. https://t.co/dUHSVZ2FQ5 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 7, 2015

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise last week, netizens have concluded that he was a victim of Bollywood’s nepotism and power play. Hence, there is an angry outburst on social media and star kids are being trolled.

Sharing Bhagat’s old tweet, a user wrote: “So it was supposed to be Sushant in Half Girlfriend but finally given to Starkid Arjun Kapoor. On whose direction?”

“See how nepotism works in corrupted Hindi film industry, Arjun Kapoor got this film by removing Sushant Singh Rajput #PapaHainNa,” tweeted another user.

“Aditya replaced shushant….then Ranveer replaced shushant….then legendry arjun kapoor replaced shushant…..ok how many of u believe this is just a coincidence or injustice with @itsSSR ….Pls support shushant… otherwise we might see few other shushant really soon,” reads another tweet.

Apart from this, netizens are also criticising Arjun Kapoor’s acting skills.

Not only trolling Arjun Kapoor, netizens are also calling for boycotting all the star kids working in the film industry.

“Today I pledge that I will never watch a film produced by- Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Yashraj. And I will not watch the film starring- Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranbeer Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha. #boycottbollywoodgang,” announced a user.